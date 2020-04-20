WORLD

1-MIN READ

Global Coronavirus Death Toll Tops 1.65 Lakh, Total Infections Stand at Over 24 Lakh

Noam Cartozo, a Parisian comedian, hosts a daily quiz 'Questions for a Balcony' with his neighbours from his balcony in Paris. Picture taken April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Noam Cartozo, a Parisian comedian, hosts a daily quiz 'Questions for a Balcony' with his neighbours from his balcony in Paris. Picture taken April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

  • AFP Paris
  • Last Updated: April 20, 2020, 6:22 PM IST
The worldwide death toll from the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to 1,65,216 on Monday, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP.

More than 2,403,410 declared cases have been registered in 193 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in China in December.

Of these cases, at least 5,37,700 are now considered recovered. The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only the most serious cases. In the United States, now the worst-hit country, the death toll stood at 40,683 with 759,786 infections. At least 70,980 patients have recovered.

Italy is the next most affected country with 23,660 deaths and 178,972 confirmed infections.

It is followed by Spain with 20,852 fatalities and 200,210 confirmed infections, France with 19,718 deaths and 152,894 infections and Britain with 16,060 deaths and 120,067 cases.

China - excluding Hong Kong and Macau- has to date declared 4,632 deaths and 82,747 cases.

Europe has listed 1,183,307 cases and 104,028 deaths to date, the US and Canada together have 793,169 cases with 42,212 deaths, Asia 166,453 cases with 7,030 deaths, the Middle East 126,793 cases with 5,664 deaths, Latin America and the Caribbean 103,857 cases with 5,068 deaths, Africa 21,957 cases with 1,124 deaths and Oceania 7,879 cases with 90 deaths.

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    14,255

    +960*  

  • Total Confirmed

    17,656

    +1,540*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    2,842

    +540*  

  • Total DEATHS

    559

    +40*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 20 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,617,213

    +43,620*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,416,135

    +86,596*

  • Cured/Discharged

    632,983

    +37,754*  

  • Total DEATHS

    165,939

    +5,222*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres