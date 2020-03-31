USA's Coronavirus Death Toll Exceeds Official China Tally as Global Fatalities Surge Past 40,000

The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 40,000 people worldwide, with nearly three-quarters of the deaths in Europe, according to an AFP tally released on Tuesday using official figures.

According to another tally published by the Johns Hopkins University, the number of deaths in the United States from the coronavirus has surpassed those reported by China, where the pandemic began in December.

A total of 40,057 deaths have been recorded across the world, including 29,305 in Europe, with Italy registering 12,428, followed by Spain with 8,189, US with 3,415, and China with 3,305.

The Baltimore-based university said there are 1,75,067 confirmed coronavirus cases in the US, the most of any country in the world.

Since the virus emerged in China in December, 8,03,645 global infections have been confirmed, more than half of them in Europe, which has 4,40,928.