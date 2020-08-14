WORLD

1-MIN READ

Global Covid-19 Cases Top 20.7 Million, Death Toll Rises to Over 7,52,000: Report

Healthcare workers wearing protective gears push a patient on a stretcher into the emergency unit at Severo Ochoa hospital, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Leganes, Spain, August 13, 2020. (REUTERS)

Healthcare workers wearing protective gears push a patient on a stretcher into the emergency unit at Severo Ochoa hospital, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Leganes, Spain, August 13, 2020. (REUTERS)

The US accounted for the world's highest number of infections and fatalities at 5,248,172 and 167,092, respectively, according to the CSSE.

  • IANS Washington
  • Last Updated: August 14, 2020, 9:43 AM IST
The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 20.7 million, while the deaths have increased to over 752,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Friday morning, the total number of cases stood at 20,764,220 and the fatalities rose to 752,893, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

Brazil came in the second place with 3,164,785 infections and 104,201 deaths.

Brazil came in the second place with 3,164,785 infections and 104,201 deaths.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (2,396,637), and is followed by Russia (905,762), South Africa (572,865), Mexico (505,751), Peru (498,555), Colombia (422,519), Chile (380,034), Spain (337,334), Iran (336,324), the UK (315,583), Saudi Arabia (294,519), Pakistan (286,674), Argentina (276,072), Bangladesh (269,115), Italy (252,235), Turkey (245,635), France (244,096), Germany (222,281), Iraq (164,277), Philippines (147,526), Indonesia (132,816), Canada (123,180), Qatar (114,281) and Kazakhstan (101,372), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the Mexico (55,293), India (47,033), UK (46,791), Italy (35,231), France (30,392), Spain (28,605), Peru (21,713), Iran (19,162), Russia (15,353), Colombia (14,145), South Africa (11,270) and Chile (10,299).

