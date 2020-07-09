WORLD

1-MIN READ

Global Covid-19 Deaths Pass 5,50,000; US And Brazil Among 4 Worst Hit Nations: Report

People wearing masks to curb the spread of the new coronavirus wait for businesses to open in downtown Lima, Peru. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

Europe recorded 201,124 deaths for 2,782,032 cases, making it the worst affected continent.

  • AFP Paris
  • Last Updated: July 9, 2020, 8:19 PM IST
The new coronavirus pandemic has claimed more than 550,000 lives worldwide, an AFP tally showed Thursday, with more than half the deaths in the four worst-hit countries -- the US, Brazil, Britain and Italy.

A total of 550,013 deaths were recorded globally out of 12,081,516 cases, a tally based on official data showed. The United States led with 132,309 deaths, followed by Brazil (67,964), the United Kingdom (44,517) and Italy (34,914).

Worldwide, 6,447,909 patients -- or more than half the number of infections -- were declared by health authorities to have recovered.

