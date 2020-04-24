WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Global Death Toll Due to Coronavirus Crosses 1.9 Lakh-mark, Cases Above 2.6 Million: Report

A woman wears a protective face mask while commuting by boat, at the Chao Phraya river during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Bangkok, Thailand. (Image: Reuters)

A woman wears a protective face mask while commuting by boat, at the Chao Phraya river during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Bangkok, Thailand. (Image: Reuters)

The country with the most deaths is the United States with 49,963.

  • AFP paris
  • Last Updated: April 24, 2020, 2:38 PM IST
Share this:

The worldwide death toll from the coronavirus pandemic crossed 190,000 on Friday, with nearly two-thirds of the fatalities in Europe, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources at 0740 GMT.

A total of 190,089 people have died and 2,698,733 been infected since the virus emerged in China in December. The hardest hit continent is Europe, with 116,221 deaths and 1,296,248 cases.

The country with the most deaths is the United States with 49,963, followed by Italy with 25,549, Spain with 22,157, France with 21,856 and Britain 18,738.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    17,610

    +921*  

  • Total Confirmed

    23,077

    +1,377*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    4,749

    +424*  

  • Total DEATHS

    718

    +32*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 24 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres