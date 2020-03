The death toll from the coronavirus has crossed the 25,000-mark globally, said an AFP tally on Friday. The deadly virus has killed 25,066 people so far, with Europe accounting for most of the deaths.

Europe is the worst-hit continent with 17,314 fatalities. Italy had the highest numbers of deaths in the world at 8,165, followed by Spain (4,858) and China (3,292).

At least 547,034 coronavirus cases have been registered around the world since December.