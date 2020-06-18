WORLD

1-MIN READ

Global Death Toll from Coronavirus Crosses 4.5 Lakh, Europe Hardest Hit: Report

People wait in line at a Covid-19 testing site after they were ordered by the government to be tested after potentially being exposed to the coronavirus outbreak at a wholesale food market in Beijing, on June 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

A total of 450,004 people have died from the disease out of 8,395,929 cases reported across the world since COVID-19 emerged in China late last year.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: June 18, 2020, 10:59 PM IST
The number of people killed by coronavirus worldwide passed 450,000 on Thursday, after the toll doubled in just a month and a half, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources on Thursday.

Europe has been the hardest-hit continent, with 190,120 deaths from 2,469,242 infections, but the pandemic is now spreading most rapidly in Latin America, which has recorded 86,706 deaths from 1,840,488 cases.

