Global Exclusive | Cricket Brings Both Nations Closer, Gives Happiness to People: Anas Haqqani to News18

The situation in Afghanistan is grim on multiple fronts, but one topic did not fail to elicit a smile from Taliban leader Anas Haqqani during his global exclusive interview with CNN-News18. Despite many challenges, the nation has made great strides in the field of cricket in recent years, with someone like Rashid Khan, who also plays in the Indian Premier League (IPL), emerging as a global superstar. And the game has not become a casualty of the August 2021 Taliban takeover of the country.

“It is true and a fact that the Afghanistan national cricket team has a place of merit in international cricket. The Afghan team has achieved this feat in a very short span,” Anas Haqqani said. “The people of Afghanistan love their cricket team and the Islamic Emirate firmly supports and helps in every possible manner. We formally support and truly promote every member of the team.”

India has played a key role in the evolution of embattled Afghanistan’s cricket team by allowing its players to use facilities in Noida, Lucknow, Dehradun, Chennai, etc, as “home grounds” and also providing support in the International Cricket Council (ICC)

“Of late there were some issues which were resolved with the help of the Indian cricket board. We look forward to that. This sport brings two nations together and spreads happiness among the people of both countries. We wish that India and its cricket board help our cricket team with the issues that may crop up in future and this sport becomes a medium to cement our ties,” said Haqqani.

The authorities of the cricket board of India are in touch with their Afghan counterparts, he added. “(Sourav) Ganguly has been in constant touch with our cricket board members and players. We hope that this cooperation in the sport remains in future too,” Haqqani said.

The Taliban leader, however, appeared to ‘shoulder arms’ when it came to the most crucial question. “With regard to the favourite cricketer in the Indian team, I like all of them who play well,” he said.

