1-MIN READ

Global Hunger Could Double Due to Covid-19 Blow: United Nations

Children holding plates wait in a queue to receive food at an orphanage run by a non-governmental organisation on World Hunger Day, in the southern Indian city of Chennai (Image: REUTERS)

The impact of lost tourism revenues, falling remittances and travel and other restrictions linked to the coronavirus pandemic are expected to leave some 130 million people acutely hungry.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: April 21, 2020, 3:53 PM IST
Geneva: The number of people facing acute food insecurity could nearly double this year to 265 million due to the economic fallout of COVID-19, the United Nations' World Food Programme (WFP) said on Tuesday.

The impact of lost tourism revenues, falling remittances and travel and other restrictions linked to the coronavirus pandemic are expected to leave some 130 million people acutely hungry this year, adding to around 135 million already in that category.

"COVID-19 is potentially catastrophic for millions who are already hanging by a thread," said Arif Husain, chief economist and director of research, assessment and monitoring at the World Food Programme (WFP).

