Global Vertebrate Population Saw Average Decline of 68% in 46 Years: Living Planet Report

Drastic changes in land and sea use, overexploitation of species, high pollution levels and climate change has led to an average decline of 68% in the global vertebrate population between 1970 and 2016. Besides, the freshwater biodiversity saw an average decline of 84% at a rate of 4% each year since 1970. These grim findings have been revealed by the World Wildlife Fund’s (WWF) biennial Living Planet report, 2020.

The decline in the population of the wildlife species signifies that the average proportional change in animal population sizes and not absolute numbers of individual wildlife lost, the report said. “It (report) shows that the main cause of the dramatic decline in species populations on land observed in the Living Planet Index (LPI) is habitat loss and degradation, including deforestation, driven by how we as humanity produce food,” the report said.

Invasive species and emerging diseases have also been considered as one of the key drivers of the decline in the world’s wildlife and biodiversity. To study the decline in species, WWF relies on wildlife population datasets that are gathered from almost 4,000 sources. Most of these are publicly available and are found in scientific literature and online repositories of wildlife census data, WWF said.

For the 2020 edition’s LPI, about 21,000 populations of more than 4,000 vertebrate species were tracked for the period 1970-2016. For the freshwater living planet index 3,741 populations of 944 species of mammals, birds, amphibians, reptiles and fishes were monitored. Among freshwater species, the decline is reflected in one instance in the case of the Chinese sturgeon found in the famous Yangtze River, whose spawning population has declined 97% between 1982 and 2015 due to damming of the waterway, the report said.

Most of the decline was seen in freshwater amphibians, reptiles and fishes; and they’re recorded across all regions, particularly Latin America and the Caribbean.

“Species population trends are important because they are a measure of overall ecosystem health. Measuring biodiversity, the variety of all living things, is complex, and there is no single measure that can capture all changes in this web of life. Nevertheless, the vast majority of indicators show net declines over recent decades,” the report said.

Like it was seen in the 2018 report, India’s ecological footprint per capita continues to be low at 1.6 global hectares/person, which is the lowest among many large countries, the report said. However, with a high population, the challenges of an ecological deficit remain. One of the key reports WWF relied on to look at the health of wildlife in India was the pioneering ‘State Of India’s Birds’ citizen science initiative.

The report had assessed 867 species and for 261 species, for which long-term trends could be determined, 52% had declined since 2000. Current trends were available for 146 species and 80% of them were in decline, News18 had reported in February.

“The focus of the report is to reiterate a scientific case for the urgent action we need to protect and restore nature and biodiversity. This year has seen catastrophic events across the country and the world – forest fires, cyclones, locust plagues and the COVID-19 pandemic. These events have shaken the world’s environmental conscience and forced us to rethink and reset our relationship with nature,” said Ravi Singh, Secretary General and CEO, WWF India.

The link between new infectious diseases and wildlife

Released amid the raging Covid-19 pandemic, the WWF report has sought to stress on the intricate links between anthropogenic changes, exploitation of resources and emergence of infectious diseases. SARS-CoV-2 reportedly is likely to have crossed over into humans either via bats or pangolins, scientists have said. The report said that even as the origins of Covid-19 remain uncertain, 60% of infectious diseases do come from animals, and nearly three-quarters of these are from wild animals.

“This was the case for Nipah in Malaysia in 1998, SARS in China in 2003, Ebola in West Africa in 2013-16 and many others,” the report said.

“The Living Planet Report 2020 underlines how humanity’s increasing destruction of nature is having catastrophic impacts not only on wildlife populations but also on human health and all aspects of our lives,” said Marco Lambertini, Director General, WWF International.