Go Ship, Go! China Roots for Last US Soybean Cargo to Land Before Tariffs Kick in

It is not often that the niche world of commodities trading enters the public conversation, but on Friday China’s social media was rooting for a ship carrying soybeans from the United States to beat the deadline before Chinese tariffs kicked in.Tracking the journey of the vessel, Peak Pegasus, as it motored toward the northern Chinese port of Dalian was the 34th-highest trending topic on the country’s Twitter-like Weibo on Friday, beating out the World Cup, showbiz gossip and Beijing’s escalating trade war with Washington.Reuters was the first to report on the final stages of the vessel’s one-month voyage to China as the countdown began for the United States and China to impose their tit-for-tat duties on $34 billion worth of each other’s goods.Weibo users offered encouragement and support to the cargo, which left Seattle on June 8, as it became uncertain whether the ship would dock and unload its cargo before noon on Friday when the new tariffs took effect.“Good luck bro!” said one Weibo user.