‘Goes Begging in Every Country’: Benazir Bhutto’s Daughter Slams Imran Khan for Economic Crisis in Pakistan
Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari said she saw a lot of of similarities between Imran Khan's government and the dictatorship of former President Pervez Musharraf.
File photo of Pakistan PM Imran Khan. (Image: AP)
Islamabad: Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari, daughter of late Pakistan Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto and former President Asif Ali Zardari, has said that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has had more failures and successes, a media report said on Tuesday.
In an exclusive interview to BBC Urdu on Monday, Aseefa said: “Imran Khan has had more failures than successes. There has been a crackdown on freedom of speech, freedom of association, human rights - these are all happening under his term."
Aseefa is the youngest amongst the three children of Benazir Bhutto and Asif Ali Zardari. The eldest, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, is the incumbent Chairman of the opposition, Pakistan Peoples Party.
Aseefa said she saw a lot of similarities between Khan's government and the dictatorship of former President Pervez Musharraf, Dawn news quoted her as saying in the interview.
She noted that Khan "has the same cabinet ministers as Musharraf had".
The 26-year-old also targeted Khan over his past promises. "He (Khan) had promised the Pakistani people that he would create 10 million jobs. However, he has yet to create a single job. He has actually created more instability and many millions of people have been laid off due to this economic instability.
"He promised he would make five million homes. He is yet to make one house and has (instead) destroyed millions (of homes).
"He promised that he would rather commit suicide than go asking other nations for aid; however, he is seen in every single country with the same begging bowl in his hand," Aseefa added.
"This is what is happening today in Imran Khan's Pakistan - U-turn after U-turn," she told BBC Urdu.
Talking about her motivation to join politics despite hardships, she said that she had lost her grandfather, her mother and said her family "had made a lot of sacrifices".
"My brother speaks for the entire Pakistan, and we will therefore continue to speak up and stand by our chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari."
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Roger Federer Gives Major Update on Retirement Plans That Will Excite All Tennis Fans
- WATCH: Bull Jumps Into Audience Gallery During Bullfighting Festival, Is Shot Dead
- 'You're Good': Naomi Osaka Consoles Opponent Coco Gauff after US Open Win, Internet Moved
- 'Where's the Moustache?' Abhinandan Varthaman Trimming Gunslinger is Puzzling Indians
- Rafael Nadal Consoles Young Fan in Tears with Autograph During US Open 2019