GoFundMe Halts Donations, Puts Canadian Truckers' $10m Fundraiser Under Review Amid Racist Themes

Online fundraising platform GoFundMe has paused and put on review the $10 million raised by Canadian truckers, whose protest against vaccine mandates and other pandemic restrictions has made global headlines. The fundraiser could be suspended altogether amid the involvement of an organiser who has espoused white supremacist views for the cross-Canada “freedom truck convoy”.

GoFundMe said on Wednesday it has put on hold and is reviewing the Canadian truckers’ fundraiser that has raised over $10 million to date to sustain protests against the Justin Trudeau-led government in Ottawa.

“This fundraiser is currently paused and under review to ensure it complies with our terms of service and applicable laws and regulations,” reads GoFundMe’s note.

Thousands of protesters descended on Ottawa over the weekend, blocking traffic around Parliament Hill. Police estimate the protest involved 8,000 to 15,000 people on Saturday, but has since dwindled to several hundred. But trucks were still blocking traffic, as per a report in the Associated Press.

GoFundMe has requested for more information from the organisers of the fundraiser, stating that it seeks to “ensure the fundraiser is still compliant with our Terms of Service”. “When we do not receive required information, we may put a pause on donations as we did in this case,” said GoFundMe.

The protesting truckers, including immigrants from the Indian sub-continent, have been vehement in their opposition to the Trudeau government and have received praise from former US President Donald Trump and tweets of support from Tesla billionaire Elon Musk.

An AP report said many Canadians have been angered by some of the crude behaviour of the protesters. Some urinated or parked on the National War Memorial, one danced on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, and a number carried signs and flags with swastikas, the report said.

The most visible contingent of protesters were truck drivers who parked their big rigs on Parliament Hill. Some of them were protesting a rule that took effect January 15 requiring truckers entering Canada to be fully immunised against Covid-19. The Canadian Trucking Alliance has estimated that 85% of truckers in Canada are vaccinated.

Around $1 million in funds were earlier released by GoFundMe after plans were shown that the money would be used to cover fuel costs of the truckers on protest.

GoFundMe’s terms of service say that funds can neither be raised nor used with the purpose of violating any law. GoFundMe shall also block the funds if user content is found to be in support of hate, violence, harassment, bullying or “intolerance of any kind relating to race, ethnicity, national origin”.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that the Ottawa protest is “now becoming illegal” and that the federal government is working to bring it to an end.

After protests started in January 29 and the truckers proceeded towards Ottawa, it was reported that the PM and his family were taken to a “secret location” for security reasons. Justin Trudeau later announced he had tested positive for Covid-19.

The protesters say they have no intention of leaving until the government scraps the vaccine mandates. Chad Williamson, a lawyer representing truckers blocking access to the crossing at Coutts in Alberta, said they spoke with police and agreed to open some blocked lanes, though this is expected to be a temporary measure.

