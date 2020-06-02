'Going to a Very, Very Spl Place': Trump Walks to Church Vandalised During Anti-racism Stir

Washington: US President Donald Trump headed on foot Monday evening to a historic church which was damaged during unrest after a protest against racism.

At the end of a White House address in which he denounced the vandalism that followed anti-racism protests, Trump announced he was going to pay respects at "a very, very special place."

He then headed to St John's Church, across the street from the White House. Known as "the Church of the Presidents," it was hit with graffiti and partially damaged by fire during unrest on Sunday. "We have a great country," Trump declared just outside the church, where he held up a Bible.