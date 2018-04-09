English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Goldman Sachs CEO's Deputy Can't Stop, Won't Stop Spinning Records
David Solomon, 56, is widely expected to become the next CEO of Goldman Sachs after his boss, Chief Executive Officer Lloyd Blankfein, told the bank's board of directors earlier this year that Solomon should be the top pick.
Goldman Sachs Co-President and Co-Chief Operating Officer David Solomon plays disc jockey at a lounge called Libation in New York City, U.S. (File Photo: Reuters)
New York: David Solomon, soon to be the sole No. 2 to Goldman Sachs Group Inc's Chief Executive Officer Lloyd Blankfein, still finds time to pursue a beloved hobby: spinning records at big-city nightclubs under the handle DJ D-Sol.
On Saturday night, a Reuters journalist watched Solomon perform a set of house-style electronic music at a lounge in Lower Manhattan hosted by graduates from Solomon's alma mater, Hamilton College. The charity event, held in support of families of people with drug addiction, intended to "shatter the stigma of addiction and to aid in the fight against the opioid epidemic," according to a description on its Facebook page.
A student reached out to Solomon, a member of Hamilton's board of trustees, to participate in the event, according to one of the attendees. Asked by Reuters if added responsibilities at Goldman would conflict with his DJ time, Solomon declined to comment.
Solomon, 56, is widely expected to become the next CEO of Goldman Sachs after his boss, Chief Executive Officer Lloyd Blankfein, told the bank's board of directors earlier this year that Solomon should be the top pick. That led Harvey Schwartz, who shares the titles of co-president and co-chief operating officer with Solomon, to announce last month that he would depart the Wall Street bank on April 20.
Decked in all black and wearing a baseball cap, Solomon opened his set with a house-music version of "The Pink Panther Theme," a song associated with shows and movies represented by a pink cartoon cat.
People at the event were mostly in their late 20s and early 30s and knew Ted Barrett, a Hamilton graduate who died in 2016.
Money raised from the $150-per-person tickets went to a charity called Shatterproof https://www.shatterproof.org, an organization that helps families of people suffering from addiction run by Gary Mendell, a longtime hotel industry executive. Activities centered around "Ted's favorite things," included a scavenger hunt, according to event materials.
Nearly 200 people attended the event, which had an open bar.
Asked if Solomon was paid for his appearance, organizers did not immediately respond.
Solomon, who majored in government at Hamilton, said in a Goldman Sachs podcast last year that he "kind of stumbled into (DJing) as a hobby, and now I just do it for fun."
Also Watch
On Saturday night, a Reuters journalist watched Solomon perform a set of house-style electronic music at a lounge in Lower Manhattan hosted by graduates from Solomon's alma mater, Hamilton College. The charity event, held in support of families of people with drug addiction, intended to "shatter the stigma of addiction and to aid in the fight against the opioid epidemic," according to a description on its Facebook page.
A student reached out to Solomon, a member of Hamilton's board of trustees, to participate in the event, according to one of the attendees. Asked by Reuters if added responsibilities at Goldman would conflict with his DJ time, Solomon declined to comment.
Solomon, 56, is widely expected to become the next CEO of Goldman Sachs after his boss, Chief Executive Officer Lloyd Blankfein, told the bank's board of directors earlier this year that Solomon should be the top pick. That led Harvey Schwartz, who shares the titles of co-president and co-chief operating officer with Solomon, to announce last month that he would depart the Wall Street bank on April 20.
Decked in all black and wearing a baseball cap, Solomon opened his set with a house-music version of "The Pink Panther Theme," a song associated with shows and movies represented by a pink cartoon cat.
People at the event were mostly in their late 20s and early 30s and knew Ted Barrett, a Hamilton graduate who died in 2016.
Money raised from the $150-per-person tickets went to a charity called Shatterproof https://www.shatterproof.org, an organization that helps families of people suffering from addiction run by Gary Mendell, a longtime hotel industry executive. Activities centered around "Ted's favorite things," included a scavenger hunt, according to event materials.
Nearly 200 people attended the event, which had an open bar.
Asked if Solomon was paid for his appearance, organizers did not immediately respond.
Solomon, who majored in government at Hamilton, said in a Goldman Sachs podcast last year that he "kind of stumbled into (DJing) as a hobby, and now I just do it for fun."
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
Friday 06 April , 2018 Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
Friday 06 April , 2018 Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|8
|4
|5
|17
|1
|Australia
|32
|26
|28
|86
|2
|England
|19
|19
|11
|49
|4
|Canada
|7
|15
|10
|32
|5
|Scotland
|6
|8
|10
|24
|6
|New Zealand
|4
|7
|6
|17
|7
|Wales
|4
|4
|3
|11
|8
|South Africa
|4
|2
|4
|10
|9
|Cyprus
|2
|0
|2
|4
|10
|Malaysia
|2
|0
|1
|3
|11
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|12
|Samoa
|1
|1
|0
|2
|12
|Singapore
|1
|1
|0
|2
|14
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|14
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|0
|1
|14
|Uganda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|17
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|2
|3
|18
|Bangladesh
|0
|1
|0
|1
|18
|Jamaica
|0
|1
|0
|1
|18
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|18
|Trinidad And Tobago
|0
|1
|0
|1
|22
|Kenya
|0
|0
|2
|2
|23
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|Fiji
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|29
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Dominica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Nauru
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Nigeria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- A Biopic on Salman Khan? Varun Dhawan Has the Funniest Response
- Terrorists Plotting Attacks, Raising Funds And Soldiers on Dark Net
- CWG 2018: Indian Women's Hockey Team Stuns Olympic Champions England
- No Membership for Actress Sri Reddy Who Stripped in Public, Says Telugu Film Association
- Goldman Sachs CEO's Deputy Can't Stop, Won't Stop Spinning Records