Goldman Sachs Cuts 'Modest' Number of Jobs Amid Pandemic

Goldman Sachs is undertaking "modest" staff cuts, a company spokesperson said Wednesday, joining other financial giants in trimming its number of employees.

"At the outbreak of the pandemic, the firm announced that it would suspend any job reductions," the spokesperson said. "The firm has made a decision to move forward with a modest number of layoffs."

Just under 400 jobs will be affected, according to a source familiar with the matter, a number equal to around one percent of the company's employees.

Wells Fargo and Citigroup have also cut some staff in recent weeks, according to US media reports.