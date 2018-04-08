GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Gone in 120 Seconds: Migrant Hops 20-Foot Wall Into Trump’s US

With the help of three other men — two to give him a boost and one to stand as a lookout — a determined migrants jumped the rusty metal barrier that separates Ciudad Juarez from Sunland Park, New Mexico.

AFP

Updated:April 8, 2018, 9:25 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Gone in 120 Seconds: Migrant Hops 20-Foot Wall Into Trump’s US
Representative image (Reuters)
Ciudad Juárez: President Donald Trump's orders to deploy thousands of National Guard troops to secure the US frontier with Mexico did not stop one determined migrant from hopping the border wall on Friday.

With the help of three other men — two to give him a boost and one to stand as a lookout — the young man jumped the rusty metal barrier that separates Ciudad Juarez from Sunland Park, New Mexico.

The whole operation took less than two minutes.

"He couldn't get over! He was taking forever," said one of the men who helped him, telling AFP he has seen people scale the six-meter (20-foot) wall in one minute flat.

He then ran off to avoid being spotted by US Customs and Border Protection.

The young border jumper, who hailed from southern Mexico, meanwhile disappeared into the desert, running toward a group of houses just visible on the horizon.

Trump has unleashed a flurry of furious tweets ever since seeing news reports on a caravan of more than 1,000 Central American migrants crossing Mexico toward the United States.

On Thursday he ordered 2,000 to 4,000 National Guardsmen to the border — drawing a bitter reaction from Mexico.

The activists organizing the migrant caravan have announced they will no longer try to reach the border en masse, and individual migrants and families have each begun going their own way.

Many remain in central Mexico. But some have already made it to the border, according to Javier Calvillo, a Catholic priest who runs a shelter for migrants in Ciudad Juarez.

"Five migrants who were part of the caravan arrived here this week, but they're already gone," he said.

"They crossed into the United States, or tried to."

Also Watch

| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail

Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail

Recommended For You