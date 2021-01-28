Good To See Tiger Shroff, Vidyut Jammwal Doing Their Own Stunts: Thai Martial Artist-actor Tony Jaa

Mumbai: Thai martial artist-actor Tony admires Bollywood stars Tiger Shroff and Vidyut Jammwal for creating their own unique style in action and stunts. Jaa, who is known world over for his martial arts techniques and received international recognition with Thai film Ong-Bak: Muay Thai Warrior, said it is important to represent one’s culture.

Tiger Shroff is great, I met him in Thailand. I also met Vidyut Jammwal and I know him really well. He’s crazy. He is doing his own stunts. It is really good to see stars do it all on their own because you have to represent your own culture, represent something special like (about) you, Jaa, 44, told .

