Google Brings Back 2017 'Hip Hop' Doodle That Will Make You Groove Today

Stay and Play at Home | Google’s latest interactive doodle will make you groove as it has brought back its 2017 illustration on "Hip Hop", celebrating the birth of Hip Hop music. Thursday’s doodle is part of Google’s “Stay and Play at Home with Popular Past Google Doodles" series.

Google said, “As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people and families everywhere are spending more time at home. In light of this, we’re launching a throwback Doodle series looking back at some of our popular interactive Google Doodle games!”

When users click on the doodle on the Google homepage, they are redirected to the game that has a feature logo graphic created by famed graffiti artist Cey Adams, interactive turntables on which users can mix samples from legendary tracks, and a serving of Hip Hop history - with an emphasis on its founding pioneers. What’s more, the whole experience is narrated by Hip Hop icon Fab 5 Freddy, former host of “Yo! MTV Raps.”

On August 11, 1973, an 18-year-old, Jamaican-American DJ who went by the name of Kool Herc threw a back-to-school jam at 1520 Sedgwick Avenue in the Bronx, New York. During his set, he decided to do something different. Instead of playing the songs in full, he played only their instrumental sections, or “breaks” - sections where he noticed the crowd went wild. During these “breaks” his friend Coke La Rock hyped up the crowd with a microphone. And with that, Hip Hop was born.



