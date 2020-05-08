Google Doodle Brings Back Video Game Pac Man Live Today

In Google’s stay and play at home doodle series, users can play with a memorable video game character, Pac Man. The doodle was first released in 2010 to mark the 30th anniversary of the character’s birthday. It was also the “playable Google doodle”.

The nostalgic doodle will stay alive for 48 hours, instead of just one day. So people looking forward to reliving the good old days or meet the “pizza-shaped character” that gobbles up dots in a maze for the first time, go to Google Search on any device and click on the doodle.

Users will be redirected to another page of ‘popular Google Doodle games’ where one can play Pac Man by clicking on the ‘insert coin’ button.

“Google doodler Ryan Germick and I made sure to include PAC-MAN’s original game logic, graphics and sounds, bring back ghosts’ individual personalities, and even recreate original bugs from this 1980’s masterpiece,” wrote Marcin Wichary, senior UX designer and developer.

He also said that there was an Easter egg in the doodle. “If you throw in another coin, Ms. PAC MAN joins the party and you can play together with someone else”.

While PAC MAN is controlled using the arrow keys on keyboard or by clicking on the maze; Ms. PAC MAN can be controlled with the WASD keys.

Google has tried to retain the game’s original logic, graphics and sound that was a part of the game in 1980. The colourful ghosts have also been recreated to pay tribute to Toru Iwatani’s masterpiece.