English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Google Doodle Celebrates 50 Years of Pride History and Identity
The month of June is observed as the Pride month across the globe.
Google doodle by Nate Swinehart
Loading...
Google has dedicated today's doodle to mark 50 years of Pride and acceptance of the LGBTQI community. The doodle takes us through the Pride history, starting from the 1969, when the community collectively started fighting for its identity, rights and dignity. The artist Nate Swinehart uses the various hues identified with the community to walk the viewers through the last five decades of the Pride parade and its growing size and momentum.
The month of June is observed as the Pride month across the globe. It is commemorated with pride parades, where the members of the LGBTQI community claim the streets celebrating the level of freedom and acceptance they have achieved in society and asking for more.
Explaining the Pride parade, doodle designer Swinehart said, "The Pride Parade is a symbol of celebration and liberation for the entire LGBTQ+ community. From its early days of activism on Christopher Street in New York City, to the worldwide celebrations of today, it has empowered and given voice to a bright and vibrant community."
Having struggled as a youngster finding his way out of the closet, Swinehart expressed his happiness about the achievements of the community over these decades. "I have witnessed the strides forward for queer people over the decades, and today, many of us celebrate a level of freedom I could not have imagined in my wildest dreams while I was growing up. I'm hopeful for the future and a day when everyone, regardless of their identification, can stand and march proudly in celebration. Happy Pride!" he said.
The month of June is observed as the Pride month across the globe. It is commemorated with pride parades, where the members of the LGBTQI community claim the streets celebrating the level of freedom and acceptance they have achieved in society and asking for more.
Explaining the Pride parade, doodle designer Swinehart said, "The Pride Parade is a symbol of celebration and liberation for the entire LGBTQ+ community. From its early days of activism on Christopher Street in New York City, to the worldwide celebrations of today, it has empowered and given voice to a bright and vibrant community."
Having struggled as a youngster finding his way out of the closet, Swinehart expressed his happiness about the achievements of the community over these decades. "I have witnessed the strides forward for queer people over the decades, and today, many of us celebrate a level of freedom I could not have imagined in my wildest dreams while I was growing up. I'm hopeful for the future and a day when everyone, regardless of their identification, can stand and march proudly in celebration. Happy Pride!" he said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- iPadOS at WWDC 2019: You Wanted iOS And macOS to Merge, But Apple Has Instead Erected a Third Pivot
- Delhi CM Announces Free Bus, Metro Rides for Women: Here’s a Look at Other Cities With Free Public Transport
- Indian Startup Working on Mainstream ML Among 11 Chosen for Google Demo Day Asia 2019
- Brazilian Police to Probe Neymar for Releasing Private Pictures of Rape Accuser
- I Wonder How Junaid Managed to Charm Rani Mukerji, I Never Did, Says Aamir Khan
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results