Google Doodle Gives You a Chance to Play Theremin With Clara Rockmore Today

Google Doodle Pays tribute to Clara Rockmore

New Delhi: Amidst the coronavirus outbreak, search engine giant Google has come up with interactive ways to help people to tide over the crisis. Google's doodle on Thursday let users play the theremin virtually by moving the mouse over the musical instrument.

The doodle is a tribute to Russian-born Clara Rockmore who was one of the most celebrated performed of the theremin. Clara Rockmore’s doodle was first featured on her 105th birth anniversary which was celebrated on March 9, 2016.

“Clara Rockmore’s 105th Birthday Doodle,” reads the message on the search engine. Rockmore was instrumental in innovation of the best electronic music in the world.

Google's doodle on Wednesday was a musical one too as it honoured Oskar Fischinger who was famous for creating abstract musical animation many decades before the appearance of computer graphics and music videos.

Earlier this week, Google launched its popular throwback doddle series for people across the globe who are locked inside their homes amid the health crisis.

In a statement, Google said, “As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people and families everywhere are spending more time at home. In light of this, we're launching a throwback Doodle series looking back at some of our popular interactive Google Doodle games.”

