Google Doodle Takes You on Journey to the Moon and Back

New Delhi: Google dedicated its doodle on Tuesday to fifty years NASA's Apollo 11 mission to the Moon. The doodle celebrates the historic achievement in a video that takes us through the journey to the moon and back. Former astronaut and Apollo 11 command module pilot Michael Collins has shared his first hand experience and knowledge of the event through narration.

Collins mention that team of some 400,000 people from around the world were behind the success of the massive Project Apollo. Apart from Neil Armstrong, Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin, and Michael Collins, the team included mostly factory workers, scientists, and engineers "who never left the ground".

Fifty years ago, three American astronauts set off from Florida for the Moon on a mission that would change the way we see humanity's place in the universe. Their spacecraft took four days to reach the Moon, before its lunar module, known as "Eagle," touched the lunar surface on July 20, 1969. Armstrong emerged a few hours later.

Collins remained in lunar orbit in the command module Columbia, their only means of returning back to Earth. "They knew, I knew, if they couldn't get off for some reason there was nothing I could do about it," he told reporters in New York in May as part of a series of events. "I had no landing gear on Columbia, I could not go down and rescue them."