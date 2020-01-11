English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Google Legal Chief Leaving Amid Sexual Misconduct Troubles

Google Inc. Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer David Drummond moderates a talk to employees by U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and Britain's Foreign Secretary David Miliband at its headquarters in Mountain View, California. (Reuters)

Google Inc. Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer David Drummond moderates a talk to employees by U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and Britain's Foreign Secretary David Miliband at its headquarters in Mountain View, California. (Reuters)

Last August, a former Google employee, Jennifer Blakely, published a report of her relationship with Drummond. Drummond has acknowledged a relationship with Blakely.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: January 11, 2020, 9:39 AM IST
Share this:
San Francisco: David Drummond, the legal chief of Google parent company Alphabet, is leaving at the end of the month, following accusations of inappropriate relationships with employees.

Alphabet did not give a reason for Drummond's departure in a short regulatory filing Friday.

The company said last November that it was investigating sexual misconduct cases against executives. Claims against Drummond were included in the investigations.

Last August, a former Google employee, Jennifer Blakely, published a report of her relationship with Drummond. Drummond has acknowledged a relationship with Blakely.

But in a statement at the time, he said he never started" a relationship with anyone else at Alphabet.

The company said Drummond is not getting an exit package as part of his departure.

In a memo sent to employees, Drummond said that with founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin "now leaving their executive roles at Alphabet, the company is entering an exciting new phase, and I believe that it's also the right time for me to make way for the next generation of leaders." He did not mention the misconduct allegations. (
Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story