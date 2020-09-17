WORLD

1-MIN READ

Google Receives $25M Tax Break From Nevada To Build Facility

Google will receive more than $25 million in tax breaks after pledging an additional $600 million for a new data center in southern Nevada, state officials said.

RENO, Nev.: Google will receive more than $25 million in tax breaks after pledging an additional $600 million for a new data center in southern Nevada, state officials said.

The company previously committed $600 million to the data center in the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson.

Google also said it would invest $600 million to build a data center at the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center in northern Nevada, bringing its total investment in the state to $1.8 billion, said Gov. Steve Sisolak. To date, the company has invested $300 million in the Reno facility.

Sisolak and seven members of the state Office of Economic Development board approved more than $25 million in tax breaks for the construction of the company’s Henderson data center. The facility is expected to open in 2021, the Reno Gazette-Journal reported.

This is a very good deal for Nevada, said Michael Brown, the director of the development board. In return for the $25 million abatement that Google will receive, the company will make a $427 million impact on the economy over 20 years and generate $94 million in tax revenue over 20 years.

  • First Published: September 17, 2020, 8:06 PM IST
