Google Says Chinese and Iranian Hackers Targeted Biden and Trump Campaigns
In this combination of file photos, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del., on March 12, 2020, left, and President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington on April 5, 2020. (AP Photo)
The announcement, made on Twitter by the head of Google's Threat Analysis Group, Shane Huntley, is the latest indication of the digital spying routinely aimed at top politicians of all stripes.
State-backed hackers from China and Iran have recently targeted the email accounts of staffers working on the U.S. presidential campaigns of Joe Biden and Donald Trump, respectively, a senior Google security official said Thursday.
Huntley said there was "no sign of compromise" of either campaign.