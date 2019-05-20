English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll ResultsAll India Figures
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 336 82 124
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 267 127 148
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 282-290 118-126 130-138
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 287 128 127
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 242 164 136
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 339-365 77-108 69-95
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 305 124 113
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 298 118 127
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 306 132 104
80Seats
NDA SP+BSP INC OTH 60-62 17-19 1-2 0
48Seats
NDA UPA OTH 42-45 4-6 0
42Seats
TMC BJP INC LEFT 36-38 3-5 0-1 0
40Seats
NDA UPA OTH 34-36 4-6 0
38Seats
DMK+ ADMK+ OTH 22-24 14-16 0
29Seats
BJP INC OTH 24-27 2-4 0
28Seats
BJP UPA OTH 21-23 5-7 0
25Seats
NDA INC OTH 22-23 2-3 0
26Seats
BJP INC OTH 25-26 0-1 0
25Seats
YSRCP TDP BJP INC 13-14 10-12 0-1 0
21Seats
BJD BJP UPA OTH 12-14 6-8 1-2 0
17Seats
TRS INC BJP AIMIM 12-14 1-2 1-2 1
20Seats
UDF LDF NDA OTH 7-9 11-13 0-1 0
14Seats
NDA UPA OTH 10 4 0
14Seats
NDA INC AIUDF OTH 8-10 2-4 2 0
13Seats
INC NDA AAP OTH 10 2 1 0
11Seats
BJP INC OTH 7-9 2-4 0
10Seats
BJP INC OTH 6-8 2-4 0
7Seats
BJP INC AAP OTH 6-7 0-1 0 0
5Seats
BJP INC OTH 4-5 0-1 0
4Seats
BJP INC OTH 4 0 0
25Seats
NDA INC AIUDF 17-19 4-6 2
Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results
Google Suspends Some Business with Huawei After Trump Blacklist: Report
The suspension could hobble Huawei's smartphone business outside China as the tech giant will immediately lose access to updates to Google's Android operating system.
Image for representation.
New York: Alphabet Inc's Google has suspended business with Huawei that requires the transfer of hardware, software and technical services except those publicly available via open source licensing, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Sunday, in a blow to the Chinese technology company that the U.S. government has sought to blacklist around the world.
Holders of current Huawei smartphones with Google apps, however, will continue to be able to use and download app updates provided by Google, a Google spokesperson said, confirming earlier reporting by Reuters.
"We are complying with the order and reviewing the implications," the Google spokesperson said.
"For users of our services, Google Play and the security protections from Google Play Protect will continue to function on existing Huawei devices," the spokesperson said, without giving further details.
The suspension could hobble Huawei's smartphone business outside China as the tech giant will immediately lose access to updates to Google's Android operating system. Future versions of Huawei smartphones that run on Android will also lose access to popular services including the Google Play Store and Gmail and YouTube apps.
"Huawei will only be able to use the public version of Android and will not be able to get access to proprietary apps and services from Google," the source said.
The Trump administration on Thursday added Huawei Technologies Co Ltd to a trade blacklist, immediately enacting restrictions that will make it extremely difficult for the company to do business with U.S. counterparts.
On Friday the U.S. Commerce Department said it was considering scaling back restrictions on Huawei to "prevent the interruption of existing network operations and equipment." It was not immediately clear on Sunday whether Huawei's access to mobile software would be affected.
The extent to which Huawei will be hurt by the U.S. government's blacklist is not yet known as its global supply chain assesses the impact. Chip experts have questioned Huawei's ability to continue to operate without U.S. help.
Details of the specific services affected by the suspension were still being discussed internally at Google, according to the source. Huawei attorneys are also studying the impact of the blacklist, a Huawei spokesman said on Friday. Huawei was not immediately reachable for further comment.
Representatives of the U.S. Commerce Department did not immediately comment.
POPULAR APPS
Huawei will continue to have access to the version of the Android operating system available through the open source license, known as Android Open Source Project (AOSP), that is available for free to anyone who wishes to use it. There are about 2.5 billion active Android devices worldwide, according to Google.
But Google will stop providing Huawei with access, technical support and collaboration involving its proprietary apps and services going forward, the source said.
Huawei has said it has spent the last few years preparing a contingency plan by developing its own technology in case it is blocked from using Android. Some of this technology is already being used in products sold in China, the company has said.
In an interview with Reuters in March, Eric Xu, rotating chairman of Huawei, struck a defiant note in anticipation of retaliatory actions by U.S. companies. "No matter what happens, the Android Community does not have any legal right to block any company from accessing its open-source license," he said.
Popular Google apps such as Gmail, YouTube and the Chrome browser that are available through Google's Play Store will disappear from future Huawei handsets as those services are not covered by the open source license and require a commercial agreement with Google.
But users of existing Huawei devices who have access to the Google Play Store will still be able to download app updates provided by Google. Apps such as Gmail are updated through the store, unlike operating system updates which are typically handled by phone manufacturers and telecoms carriers, which the blacklist could affect, the source said.
The impact is expected to be minimal in the Chinese market. Most Google mobile apps are banned in China, where alternatives are offered by domestic competitors such as Tencent and Baidu.
Huawei's European business, its second-biggest market, could be hit as Huawei licenses these services from Google in Europe.
"Having those apps is critical for smartphone makers to stay competitive in regions like Europe," said Geoff Blaber, vice president of research at CCS Insight.
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results