English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Govt Bans New Offshoots of al-Qaeda, ISIS Under Anti-terror Law
Both al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Islamic State of Iraq and the Sham-Khorasan (ISIS-K), an Afghanistan-based affiliate of ISIS, have been declared unlawful by the Union home ministry as they were found to be radicalising Indian youths for 'global jihad' and encouraging terror acts on Indian interests, it said.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: The Centre has banned new offshoots of terror organisations al-Qaeda and ISIS under the stringent anti-terror law -- Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, according to an official order.
Both al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Islamic State of Iraq and the Sham-Khorasan (ISIS-K), an Afghanistan-based affiliate of ISIS, have been declared unlawful by the Union home ministry as they were found to be radicalising Indian youths for 'global jihad' and encouraging terror acts on Indian interests, it said.
The ISIS-K is also known as Islamic State in Khorasan Province (ISKP)/ISIS Wilayat Khorasan, the order said. The AQIS, an affiliate of al-Qaeda, is a terrorist organisation, which has committed acts of terrorism in the neighbouring countries and has been promoting and encouraging terror acts on Indian interests in the Indian Sub-continent, it said.
It has been attempting radicalisation and recruitment of youths from India, it said, adding that the outfit has been declared as a banned organisation under the UAPA.
The ISKP/ISIS Wilayat Khorasan is also promoting and encouraging terrorism in the Indian Sub-continent, according to the order. It has been committing terrorist acts to consolidate its position by recruiting youths for ‘global jihad' and to achieve the objective of establishing its own ‘caliphate' by overthrowing democratically elected governments, it said.
The outfit, which has now been banned, considers India and Indian interests as its targets and is engaged in activities of radicalising and recruiting Indian youth for terror activities, the home ministry order said.
Both these outfits were declared terrorist organisations as they were recruiting youths from India, it said, adding that radicalisation of the youths was a matter of serious concern for the national security and international peace. The UAPA has strict penal provisions to deal with banned organisations and their members.
Also Watch
Both al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Islamic State of Iraq and the Sham-Khorasan (ISIS-K), an Afghanistan-based affiliate of ISIS, have been declared unlawful by the Union home ministry as they were found to be radicalising Indian youths for 'global jihad' and encouraging terror acts on Indian interests, it said.
The ISIS-K is also known as Islamic State in Khorasan Province (ISKP)/ISIS Wilayat Khorasan, the order said. The AQIS, an affiliate of al-Qaeda, is a terrorist organisation, which has committed acts of terrorism in the neighbouring countries and has been promoting and encouraging terror acts on Indian interests in the Indian Sub-continent, it said.
It has been attempting radicalisation and recruitment of youths from India, it said, adding that the outfit has been declared as a banned organisation under the UAPA.
The ISKP/ISIS Wilayat Khorasan is also promoting and encouraging terrorism in the Indian Sub-continent, according to the order. It has been committing terrorist acts to consolidate its position by recruiting youths for ‘global jihad' and to achieve the objective of establishing its own ‘caliphate' by overthrowing democratically elected governments, it said.
The outfit, which has now been banned, considers India and Indian interests as its targets and is engaged in activities of radicalising and recruiting Indian youth for terror activities, the home ministry order said.
Both these outfits were declared terrorist organisations as they were recruiting youths from India, it said, adding that radicalisation of the youths was a matter of serious concern for the national security and international peace. The UAPA has strict penal provisions to deal with banned organisations and their members.
Also Watch
-
Breaking Toons: ‘Power Yoga’ of BJP, Opposition
-
Thursday 21 June , 2018
BJP-PDP Split: Jammu And Kashmir's History of Unstable Coalition Governments
-
Friday 28 July , 2017
Breaking Myths With Mandira Bedi: Yoga Isn't a Real Workout
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
-
Saturday 16 June , 2018
The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
Breaking Toons: ‘Power Yoga’ of BJP, Opposition
Thursday 21 June , 2018 BJP-PDP Split: Jammu And Kashmir's History of Unstable Coalition Governments
Friday 28 July , 2017 Breaking Myths With Mandira Bedi: Yoga Isn't a Real Workout
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
Saturday 16 June , 2018 The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Lionel Messi Set to be Gifted World Cup for Birthday
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Kylian Mbappe Helps France Register Round of 16 Berth, Peru Knocked Out
- Kapil Sharma Looks Unrecognizable in His Latest Public Appearance, Photos Go Viral
- When Real and Reel Sanju Paid Surprise Visit to Rishi Kapoor
- 2019 Volvo S60 Premium Sedan Unveiled, Manufactured at Company's 1st Plant in the U.S.