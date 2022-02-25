Govt Plans Evacuation Ops For Indians In Ukraine. Check Details, Important Phone Numbers Here

War In Ukraine Latest Updates Day 2: The Centre and the Union ministry of external affairs over the past few days made several announcements to help with evacuation of Indian students and nationals in Ukraine.
The MEA in a tweet shared details of four teams who are en route to borders with Poland, Slovakia, Romania and Hungary. The phone numbers of the officials are listed here -
A team in Hungary is on its way to the Zahony border post opposite Uzhhorod in Zakarpattia Oblast of Ukraine. The team members’ names and phone numbers are listed below -
Mr. S. Ramji
Mobile:+36305199944
Whatsapp:+917395983990
Mr. Ankur
Mobile and Whatsapp: +36308644597
Mr. Mohit Nagpal
Mobile: +36302286566
Whatsapp: +918950493059
A team in Poland is on its way to Krakowiec land border with Ukraine. Indian nationals can contact this official -
Mr. Pankaj Garg
Mobile: +48660460814 /+48606700105
A team in the Slovak Republic is on its way to the Vysne Nemecke land border with Ukraine.
Mr. Manoj Kumar
Mobile: +421908025212
Ms. Ivan Kozinka
Mobile: +421908458724
A team in Romania is on its way to the Suceava land border with Ukraine. Indians stranded can contact -
Mr. Gaushul Ansari
Mobile: +40731347728
Mr. Uddeshya Priyadarshi
Mobile: +40724382287
Ms. Andra Harionov
Mobile: +40763528454
Mr. Marius Sima
Mobile: +40722220823
Indian nationals in Ukraine are urged to reach out to the embassy in Kyiv on these emergency numbers -
+38 0997300428
+38 0997300483
+38 0933980327
+38 0635917881
+38 0935046170
