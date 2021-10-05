'Graduates of 2000-2020 of No Use': Taliban Say Modern Studies Less Valuable Than Madrasa Education

The Taliban have said that those who have graduated from high schools during the last twenty years in Afghanistan are of no use, reports in country’s local media said. The Taliban was referring to the graduates who have studied during the non-Taliban era when the insurgent forces were fighting the US-backed governments of Hamid Karzai and Ashraf Ghani.

Abdul Baqi Haqqani, the acting minister of the higher education of the Taliban, said that those who have graduated from high schools between 2000-2020 are of no use. In a meeting with the university lecturers in Kabul, he said that they must hire teachers who instill the students and incoming generations the values that are of use in the country and Afghanistan can utilise their talents in the future, ANI quoted Tolo News as saying.

Haqqani also emphasised that the Master’s and PhD degree holders in modern studies are less valuable than those who have studied in madrasas and have religious studies in Afghanistan.

For Afghanistan, the last two decades is believed to be one of the most important and rich eras when it comes to the level of education in the country.

Earlier, the Taliban also prohibited girls from attending secondary schools. Teenage Afghan girls weren’t allowed to return to school as classrooms across the country reopened for the first time in September since the Taliban took power in August.

The statement from the ministry of education didn’t mention girls, amounting to a de facto ban for now on them going to secondary school. The Taliban have allowed girls up to sixth grade to attend school, but they will be taught in separate classrooms from boys.

Some private universities have also been allowed to open classrooms for girls, though most female students appear to be staying home out of fear. Afghanistan’s universities are regulated by a separate ministry from the ministry of education.

