Graphic Video: Elderly Man Lies Bleeding After US Cops Shove Him, Making Him Hit Head on Sidewalk

A disturbing video of a 75-year-old man being shoved and injured by Buffalo police personnel wearing riot gear has emerged from Niagara Square in New York, United States.

The video, captured by Buffalo radio channel WBFO and later shared by CBS reporter David Begnaud, shows the old man approaching and attempting to talk to Buffalo police personnel. He is consequently pushed by two police officers after which he falls, hitting and injuring his head on the pavement. Blood can be seen coming from the back of his head as he lies motionless.

Here is the video of the incident:

Just about an hour ago, police officers shove man in Niagara Square to the ground (WARNING: Graphic). Video from: @MikeDesmondWBFO pic.twitter.com/JBKQLvzfET — WBFO (@WBFO) June 5, 2020

The two officers have now been suspended without pay, Begnaud reported the Buffalo police commissioner as stating.

JUST IN: Buffalo Mayor is “deeply disturbed” by the actions of the 2 cops who shoved a 75yo man. He fell backwards, hit his head, and started bleeding. He is in serious but stable condition at a local hospital. The officers have been suspended WITHOUT pay

pic.twitter.com/qbTvXAAPLH — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) June 5, 2020

New York’s Attorney General Letitia James had taken cognizance of the incident, tweeting that she was aware of the situation. Begnaud reports that the injured man is now in a serious but stable condition.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo called the incident "wholly unjustified and utterly disgraceful." He said he had spoken with Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, and that they agreed for the officers involved to be suspended pending a formal investigation.

This incident is wholly unjustified and utterly disgraceful.



I've spoken with Buffalo @MayorByronBrown and we agree that the officers involved should be immediately suspended pending a formal investigation.



Police Officers must enforce — NOT ABUSE — the law. https://t.co/EYIbTlXnPt — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 5, 2020

"Police officers must enforce, not abuse, the law," he tweeted.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said he was “deeply disturbed” by the actions of the two police personnel, Begnaud reports.

People were protesting George Floyd's death at the Niagara Square on Thursday night.