Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

'Great Pressure Exerted to Find Him': Donald Trump Tweets After Hafiz Saeed's Arrest

Saeed was arrested on Wednesday on terror financing charges just days ahead of Prime Minister Imran Khan's maiden visit to the United States.

News18.com

Updated:July 17, 2019, 8:10 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Great Pressure Exerted to Find Him': Donald Trump Tweets After Hafiz Saeed's Arrest
File photo of US President Donald Trump.
Loading...

New Delhi: The US president Donlad Trump on Wednesday applauded the arrest of Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed and said the hunt to nab the accused was on for 10 years.

The President also said pressure had been exerted on Islamabad to find Saeed for the last two years.

“After a ten year search, the so-called “mastermind” of the Mumbai Terror attacks has been arrested in Pakistan. Great pressure has been exerted over the last two years to find him! (sic),” Trump tweeted.

Saeed, the chief of Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD), was arrested on Wednesday on terror financing charges by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab Province in Pakistan, just days ahead of Prime Minister Imran Khan's maiden visit to the United States.

Saeed, a UN-designated terrorist on whom the US has placed a $10 million bounty, was travelling to Gujranwala from Lahore to get pre-arrest bail in terror financing cases registered against him there when he was arrested, said a CTD official.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram