Greece Confirms First Coronavirus Case In Moria Camp On Lesbos

ATHENS: Greece confirmed its first coronavirus case in the overcrowded migrant camp of Moria on the island of Lesbos, two migration ministry officials said on Wednesday.

One of the officials told Reuters that a 40-year old asylum seeker had tested positive for the virus and had been put in isolation. Authorities were trying to trace the people he had contacted, the official said.

The Moria facility, which hosts about 13,000 people, has been frequently criticised by aid groups for poor living conditions.

