Greece Starts More Training Exercises Amid Turkey Tension

BERLIN: The European Union on Friday urged Turkey to halt what it called its illegal prospecting activities in contested waters in the eastern Mediterranean and ordered EU officials to speed up work aimed at blacklisting some Turkish officials linked to the energy exploration.

Tensions are mounting between Turkey and Greece over Turkeys searching for potential gas and oil deposits near the island of Cyprus, which like Greece is an EU member country. Turkish and Greek armed forces have been conducting war games in the area.

Referring to what he called growing frustration with Turkey, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the sanctions which include asset freezes and travel ban could be extended, with Turkish vessels being deprived access to European ports, supplies and equipment. Economic sanctions are also a possibility.

EU leaders will discuss whether to impose the additional measures at a summit in Brussels on Sept 24-25 should Turkey fail to stop what the Europeans consider to be illegal activities in the eastern Mediterranean. But Turkey said the EU was only making matters worse by brandishing sanctions and it vowed to defend its rights.

Turkey has to abstain from unilateral actions. This is a basic element to allow the dialogue to advance, Borrell told reporters in Berlin after a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

He said the EU is keen to establish a healthier relationship with Turkey, which is a candidate for membership in the 27-nation bloc, although its accession talks are virtually frozen.

We must walk a fine line between preserving a true space for dialogue and at the same time showing collective strength in the defense of our common interests, Borrell said.

Turkey doesnt recognize the divided island of Cyprus as a state and claims 44% of Cyprus exclusive economic zone as its own, according to government officials in Cyprus. Turkish Cypriots in the east Mediterranean island nations breakaway north claim another 25%.

The Cypriot government has prepared a list of Turkish officials that it believes should face sanctions.

Cyprus was split along ethnic lines in 1974 when Turkey invaded in the wake of a coup by supporters of union with Greece. A Turkish Cypriot declaration of independence is recognized only by Turkey, which keeps more than 35,000 troops in the breakaway north.

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said he was satisfied because Greece won the unanimous support of all its partners, and because EU leaders will weigh action against Turkey in a few weeks if there has been no de-escalation by the Turkish side and dialogue by then.

Beyond individual sanctions, steps discussed include measures hitting the sale, purchase and export of material related to energy research, the transfer of technology and products. Should those fail, Turkey’s banking and industrial sector could be hit. EU funds could also be cut.

But its unclear whether sanctions might slow Turkey down. And Europe still needs a good working relationship with Turkey, which like most EU countries is a member of NATO and also plays a military role in Libya, a jumping-off point for would-be migrants to Europe.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has shown his willingness to encourage migrants and refugees from Syria to cross the border into Greece and on to Europe, which saw over 1 million people arrive in 2015, to ensure that his demands are considered.

The Foreign Ministry in Ankara said the EU decision would only harden Turkey’s resolve.

The fact that the EU is reverting to the language of sanctions while Turkey constantly emphasizes dialogue and diplomacy, does not help the resolution of the problems and increases our countrys determination even more, spokesman Hami Aksoy said.

Aksoy said the EU’s unconditional support of Athens and Nicosia was increasing tensions, and that Turkey will continue to defend its rights and those of the Turkish Cypriots despite the illegal alliance that has been formed against it.

Meanwhile, Greece and the United Arab Emirates began joint air force training exercises Friday in the eastern Mediterranean after the UAE sent 4 F-16 fighters and 5 military transports. Greek officials said.

Greece, France, Italy and Cyprus on Friday wrapped up a 3-day sea and air exercise off Cyprus.

–

Also Watch What Are The Symptoms That Recovered COVID-19 Patients Are Showing

Cook reported from Brussels. Derek Gatopoulos and Nicholas Paphitis in Athens, and Suzan Fraser in Ankara contributed.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor