Greece Tightens COVID-19 Lockdown, Shuts Primary Schools

ATHENS: Greek authorities announced on Saturday the closure of nurseries and primary schools until the end of November, tightening a nationwide lockdown after a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Greece has fared better than many other European countries in tackling the coronavirus , mainly due to an early nationwide lockdown imposed weeks after the pandemic broke out in February.

A gradual increase in infections since early October has forced authorities to reimpose restrictions and order a second nationwide lockdown, which expires at the end of November and includes a night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am.

On Saturday, the government tightened the measures further, closing primary schools and nurseries from Monday for two weeks until the end of the lockdown period. Distance learning has already been implemented in secondary schools and universities.

Greece registered 3,038 new coronavirus cases on Friday. On Thursday it recorded 3,316 new infections and 50 deaths, the highest daily tolls recorded during the pandemic so far.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor