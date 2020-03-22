English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
Greece to Impose Nationwide Lockdown after Country Sees 15 Coronavirus Deaths, 624 Infected so far

Representative image.

There are 15 recorded deaths and 624 infections from the coronavirus in Greece, which has a population of 11 million.

Diksha Modi
  • AFP Athens
  • Last Updated: March 22, 2020, 10:51 PM IST
Greece will impose a nationwide lockdown to stem the spread of the coronavirus, limiting people to their homes except for essential outings, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Sunday.

"I have given orders that all appropriate action be taken to enforce the ban on all unnecessary movement across the country," Mitsotakis said in a televised address to the nation.

The restrictions will come into force from 6:00 am local time (0400 GMT) on Monday, and will require citizens to carry proof of identity to leave their homes. Outings are only permitted for people "going to work, the doctor, or to visit someone who needs help, or those who are buying food or medication", the prime minister said.

Citizens are also permitted to leave the house to walk their pets or exercise outdoors alone or with one other person. There are 15 recorded deaths and 624 infections from the coronavirus in Greece, which has a population of 11 million.

Since reporting its first death from the virus on March 12, the country has gradually rolled out measures to limit gatherings and non-essential travel along with closing schools, shops and entertainment venues.

