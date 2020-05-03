Greece to Move Migrants from Overpopulated Moria Camp

Greece was set Sunday to evacuate hundreds of migrants from a notoriously overpopulated island camp to the mainland.

Two groups, of 142 and 250 "vulnerable" migrants were to board ferries on the island of Lesbos, according to a police source, after leaving the Moria camp where conditions were said to be deplorable.

In April, Human Rights Watch urged Greek authorities to act quickly to ward off a potential health crisis in migrant camps lest the coronavirus take hold there.

The sites are battling rampant overcrowding, poor sanitation,