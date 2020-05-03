WORLD

1-MIN READ

Greece to Move Migrants from Overpopulated Moria Camp

File photo: Migrants from Afghanistan arrive on a dinghy on a beach near the village of Skala Sikamias, after crossing part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to the island of Lesbos, Greece. (Reuters)

The sites are battling rampant overcrowding, poor sanitation, lack of proper water supplies and rudimentary healthcare.

Chitwan Kaur
  • AFP Moria (Greece)
  • Last Updated: May 3, 2020, 10:53 PM IST
Greece was set Sunday to evacuate hundreds of migrants from a notoriously overpopulated island camp to the mainland.

Two groups, of 142 and 250 "vulnerable" migrants were to board ferries on the island of Lesbos, according to a police source, after leaving the Moria camp where conditions were said to be deplorable.

In April, Human Rights Watch urged Greek authorities to act quickly to ward off a potential health crisis in migrant camps lest the coronavirus take hold there.

The sites are battling rampant overcrowding, poor sanitation,

