WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Greek PM Confirms Canadian Military Helicopter Has Crashed during NATO Maneuvers

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis . (Reuters)

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis . (Reuters)

He said he would contact Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to express his government's condolences. There was no immediate word on the exact number of crew aboard the helicopter.

Share this:

Greece's prime minister has expressed his condolences after a Canadian military helicopter crashed off the coast of a Greek island during NATO maneuvers.


A Greek navy helicopter was taking part in the search for the CH-148 Cyclone helicopter that went missing on Wednesday night, defense officials said. The effort was being coordinated by Italian authorities.

"I express my grief over the crash of the Canadian helicopter in the Ionian Sea last night," Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Thursday, speaking in parliament.

He said he would contact Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to express his government's condolences. There was no immediate word on the exact number of crew aboard the helicopter.

The Canadian armed forces said the helicopter had been "involved in an accident" and that the families of the missing crew members had been contacted but gave no further details.

The search was being carried out west of the Greek island of Kefalonia, where the maneuvers were being held as part of a NATO naval operation run from Naples, Italy.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    24,162

    +1,180*  

  • Total Confirmed

    33,610

    +1,823*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    8,373

    +576*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,075

    +67*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 30 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,995,970

    +15,216*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,209,984

    +52,525*

  • Cured/Discharged

    985,957

    +28,863*  

  • Total DEATHS

    228,057

    +8,446*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres