Greek Police Detain 10 Syrians Disguised as Ukrainian Volleyball Team at Athens Airport
The migrants were arrested at Athens airport on Sunday after police found that the Ukrainian passports they were carrying had been reported stolen or lost.
Image for representation.
Athens: Greek police have arrested ten undocumented Syrian migrants who were disguised as a Ukrainian volleyball team.
The men were dressed in identical athletic uniforms, and carried identical sports bags as well as two volleyballs, police said.
After questioning, police determined that the men were not a volleyball team. They detained them and sent them to an examining magistrate to face charges of trying to illegally exit the country using stolen or lost travel documents.
The men were planning to travel to another European Union country, police said. They did not name the country.
