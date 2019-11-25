English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Greenhouse Gas Levels in Atmosphere Hit New High in 2018: UN
There is no sign of a slowdown, let alone a decline, in greenhouse gases concentration in the atmosphere despite all the commitments under the Paris Agreement on Climate Change, the UN said,
(Representative image: Reuters)
Geneva: Greenhouse gases levels in the atmosphere, the main driver of climate change, hit a record high last year, the UN said on Monday, calling for swift action to safeguard "the future welfare of mankind."
"There is no sign of a slowdown, let alone a decline, in greenhouse gases concentration in the atmosphere despite all the commitments under the Paris Agreement on Climate Change," the head of the Meteorological Organization Petteri Taalas said in a statement.
