Greenhouse Gas Levels in Atmosphere Hit New High in 2018: UN

Geneva: Greenhouse gases levels in the atmosphere, the main driver of climate change, hit a record high last year, the UN said on Monday, calling for swift action to safeguard "the future welfare of mankind."

"There is no sign of a slowdown, let alone a decline, in greenhouse gases concentration in the atmosphere despite all the commitments under the Paris Agreement on Climate Change," the head of the Meteorological Organization Petteri Taalas said in a statement.

