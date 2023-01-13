CHANGE LANGUAGE
Grenfell Tower Fire: More Than a Dozen Firefighters Diagnosed with Terminal Cancer
1-MIN READ

Grenfell Tower Fire: More Than a Dozen Firefighters Diagnosed with Terminal Cancer

By: News Desk

Edited By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: January 13, 2023, 15:51 IST

London, United Kingdom

Firefighters use a hydraulic lift to inspect the Grenfell Tower block that was destroyed by fire, in north Kensington, West London, Britain (Image: Reuters)

Many firefighters who went to rescue those trapped in the Grenfell tower fire were diagnosed with terminal cancer

Close to a dozen firefighters who were called to tackle the fire in Grenfell Tower in 2017 were diagnosed with terminal cancer, UK-based news media outlets reported.

The reports by the Independent and the Mirror said that the cancers were mostly digestive cancer and leukaemia.

After the reports surfaced, firefighters and survivors who were caught up in the Grenfell disaster are now demanding medical screenings. The physical toll on the firefighters and rescuers also resulted in strokes, heart disease and kidney failure.

A fire service official speaking to the Mirror said that some “depressing data” will be revealed soon. At least 1,300 firefighters who came to rescue those trapped were left in their contaminated suits for more than 10 hours and several others were inside a smoke-filled basement for up to six hours.

The Independent’s report said that it must be possible that the firefighters ran out of air and could have breathed in smoke. The report said that an analysis of the debris revealed that there were heightened concentrations of chemicals which can cause cancer. There were also proven carcinogens within 200 metres of the tower.

Riccardo la Torre, Fire Brigades Union national official, accused the UK government of putting firefighters at risk.

“Firefighters are left in the dark due to the lack of regular health surveillance and proper monitoring of exposures in the UK. Due to this inaction by the government and fire bosses, the Fire Brigades Union is commissioning further research to help us demand proper protection and support for our members who attended Grenfell, and for firefighters all over the UK,” Riccardo la Torre was quoted as saying by the Independent.

A new research found that firefighters are twice as likely to end up being diagnosed with cancer if they find soot in their nose or throat. It also applies to those firefighters who stay in their contaminated kit for more than four hours after dousing a fire.

The Grenfell tragedy took the lives of more than 70 people and several sets of inquiries and probes have been ordered to investigate the causes.

January 13, 2023
January 13, 2023
