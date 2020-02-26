Greta Thunberg Reveals Her Grandfather Has Passed Away at 94

Young climate activist Greta Thunberg took to Instagram to pay tribute to her grandfather after she revealed that the 94-year-old had passed away. In an emotional post, the 17-year-old revealed that Olof Thunberg had passed away, writing that her grandfather "was about to turn 95" when he died. The climate activist also posted that Olof was "one of the kindest people" she ever knew and "We miss him terribly."



She even took to Twitter to share a series of images of her grandfather and wrote that "He was one of Sweden's biggest actors and has been on stage for over 75 years".



Igår kväll gick min farfar Olof Thunberg bort. Han var en av Sveriges största skådespelare och har stått på scen i över 75 år. Han var en av de snällaste människorna jag någonsin träffat. Vi saknar honom fruktansvärt mycket. pic.twitter.com/zekYvdPJND — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 25, 2020



According to a report in Daily Mail, Olof had worked as an actor, voice artist and director in a career spanning over seventy years. The report added that one of his most notable roles was working as a voice-artist on the Swedish version of Disney's The Jungle Book, where he voiced Sher Khan.

The news came barely hours after Greta posted an image on Twitter where she can be seen with Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, captioning the image, "So... today I met my role model. What else can I say?"





Malala too took to Twitter to share an image of the two, captioning the image, "She’s the only friend I’d skip school for."