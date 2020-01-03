Happy Birthday Greta Thunberg: 5 Things about the Teen Climate Activist Who Turns 17 Today

Greta Thunberg is a name that has become synonymous with the fight against climate change. The Swedish school girl-turned-activist turns 17 on Friday, January 3.

Thunberg has garnered international recognition and has addressed multiple assemblies and meets urging world leaders to take immediate action to address the climate crisis.

It was in August 2018, at the age of 15, when Thunberg came to limelight when she protested outside the Swedish parliament with a signboard saying (in Swedish) "School strike for the climate".

Here’s a look at some of interesting facts about her:

1. Charity begins at home and this stands true for Greta Thunberg. She has convinced her parents to adopt several lifestyle choices to reduce their own carbon footprint, including giving up air travel and not eating meat.

2. Only 17, she has been a Nobel Peace Prize nominee. Greta Thunberg was named the Time magazine’s person of the year for 2019. She is also the first recipient of the Freedom Prize awarded by France’s Normandy region.

3. Greta Thunberg has been quite open about Asperger’s and mental health. She was diagnosed with Asperger' syndrome as well as ADHD, selective mutism and obsessive-compulsiv s e disorder. However, she does not treat it as something negative. In fact, she calls herself ‘a bit different from the norm.”

4. She is finding different ways to educate people about climate crisis. She teamed up with British rock band The 1975 in July to produce a song calling attention to the climate “emergency.” She is also a published author. Penguin Random House released a compilation of her speeches as a book entitled “No One Is Too Small To Make A Difference.”

5. Greta Thunberg is also known for organizing mass rallies. Before the 2019 UN Summit, millions of people around the world took part in September's Global Climate Strike.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.