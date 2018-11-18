Grilled on U-Turns, Pakistan PM Imran Khan Compares Himself With Hitler

Islamabad: Comparing himself with Adolf Hitler and Napoleon Bonaparte, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that he is smarter than the Nazi and Fascist leaders. Khan's statement came after he was criticised for constant U-turns on several issues."Adolf Hitler and Napoleon Bonaparte would not have suffered losses in wars in Russia if they had taken U-turns. Leaders should always be ready to take U-turns according to the requirement of their duties and best interests of the nation. One who doesn't take decisions according to the demand of the situation is not a true leader," Khan was quoted as saying by Times of India.Critics in Pakistan have attacked Prime Minister Khan for backing out from most of his pre-election political positions and promises made to the country.Reacting to the prime minister's remark, a senior Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader said that Khan has proved that he wants to be a dictator like Hitler."Hitler was a dictator. By giving his example, Khan has proved that he is inspired by Hitler and wants to be a dictator like him," the report quoted PPP leader Syed Khurshed Shah as saying.Taking a jibe at Khan's statement, former foreign minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Muhammad Asif tweeted: “Are you planning on invading Russia that you are recalling Hitler and Napoleon? Do not look for justifications in the pages of history for your hypocrisy and opportunistic behavior.”In his comic style, columnist Nadeem Farooq Paracha tweeted on PM's statements, “Fair enough. I have a feeling the PM will take a U-turn on this statement as well. A U-turn on a statement about U-turns. That would be classic IK (Imran Khan)."The TOI report further stated that earlier accusing the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party of living up to its reputation of making U-turns at every step, PPP leader and member of National Assembly, Dr Nafisa Shah, had suggested the government to create a 'ministry of U-turns'."The government has reneged on almost all of its promises, including economic, political and governance reforms and foreign policy. In fact, we propose to the PTI government to set up a ministry of U-turns to handle their U-turns," the report quoted Shah as saying.