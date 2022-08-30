Growing Concern Over Potential Chinese Military Presence in Cambodia's Ream Naval Base

There is increasing concern about China’s growing military influence over neighboring Cambodia, with potential Chinese military presence at Cambodia’s Ream Naval Base and as well as a regular stream of weapons and military equipment sent to the country from China.

Recent satellite imagery indicates that the naval base is being prepared for an HQ-surface-to-air missile (SAM) battery, as per a report by news wire agency ANI. The possibility of this was first raised by Tom Shugart, an Adjunct Senior Fellow with the Defense Program at the Centre for a New American Security.

He had noted that a road along the eastern edge of the base features a number of paved pads or enlargements cut out of the jungle. The design of the road with multiple 10-12 laybys closely resembles an installation built by the PLA to protect Yalong Naval Base on Hainan Island in 2016, Shugart noted. The area now accommodates HQ-9 SAM battery with missile launcher vehicles and radars.

The new road with its distinctive enlargements is adjacent to a parcel of land cleared in 2019, whose purpose still remains unknown. This road is in an area allegedly reserved for the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) within the compound, as per ANI.

Reacting to the satellite imagery, Shugart said, “So, is China really building SAM launcher emplacements at an overseas base located in a country that claimed no such base was under construction, and which continues to claim it would never allow a foreign military base on its soil? Probably too early to tell in my opinion, but…maybe?”

Chinese and Cambodian officials had broken ground on the Ream naval port expansion project in June this year, but dismissed American concerns that it could provide Beijing with a strategically important military outpost on the Gulf of Thailand.

Longtime authoritarian leader Hun Sen in 2019 reportedly granted China the right to set up a military base at Ream, but has for long denied that, saying Cambodia’s Constitution prohibits foreign military facilities, The Associated Press had reported.

Cambodian Defense Minister Tea Banh had told guests during the launch, including the U.S. defense attach, that it would still only be able to accommodate ships of up to 5,000 tons displacement an improvement from the current 1,000 tons but too shallow for all but the smallest of naval ships.

“Please don’t be too worried about this Ream base,” Tea Banh said, speaking in front of a sign proclaiming the project is being funded by grant aid from the People’s Republic of China. “This port is too small and even after upgrading it cant be a port that would threaten any countries,” he had said.

Tea Banh said he invited the U.S. and other foreign representatives to the base so they could see for themselves there is nothing here, though he added that once construction is complete the facility will become a restricted military zone with no access for foreign nations.

Following the ceremony, the U.S. Embassy in Phnom Penh reiterated American concerns that a Chinese military presence at Ream could threaten Cambodia’s autonomy and undermine regional security.

Ream faces the Gulf of Thailand, adjacent to the South China Sea, where China has aggressively asserted its claim.

A year earlier, Cambodia demolished a US-funded building, the Tactical Headquarters of the National Committee for Maritime Security, at the base, after it had been inaugurated in 2012. They claimed the facility was being relocated to a roomier site about 35km away on Koh Preab island near Sihanoukville. Cambodia also removed a nearby Rigid-Hulled Inflatable Boat Ramp and Boat Maintenance Facility building that the USA had built for Cambodia in 2017, thus expunging all evidence of American support at the base.

The PLA’s only other major overseas military base is in Djibouti in the Horn of Africa, and it is feared Cambodia might become the second.

(With agency inputs)

