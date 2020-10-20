Guatemala Seeks Ex-minister In Relation To Cash Discovery
Guatemalan prosecutors are seeking the arrest of the former communications minister for exPresident Jimmy Morales after finding a connection to a house in which authorities found about $16 million in various currencies last week.
October 20, 2020
GUATEMALA CITY: Guatemalan prosecutors are seeking the arrest of the former communications minister for ex-President Jimmy Morales after finding a connection to a house in which authorities found about $16 million in various currencies last week.
The Special Prosecutor Against Impunity has carried out a number of searches for Jos Luis Benito Ruiz without success.
The money was found during an Oct. 14 search of a house in the colonial city of Antigua. It was inside 22 suitcases. The house was otherwise empty, but had a video surveillance system.
Benito Ruiz is a business man with a number of ventures, including breeding horses. He was one of Morales closest advisers.
This is the second time prosecutors have sought Benito Ruizs arrest. The first time, a judge denied their request for an arrest warrant in a case of a shoddy highway construction project.
