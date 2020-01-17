English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Guatemala's New President Giammattei Cuts Diplomatic Ties with Venezuela as Promised

File Photo of Guatemala's President Alejandro Giammattei. (Reuters)

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Rodriguez, in a response on Twitter, accused Giammattei of bowing down to the administration of US President Donald Trump, and labelled his government as 'another bad joke'.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: January 17, 2020, 11:05 AM IST
Guatemala City: Guatemala's new President Alejandro Giammattei cut diplomatic ties with the Venezuelan government of President Nicolas Maduro on Thursday and ordered the closure of its embassy in Caracas.

"We have instructed the foreign minister that the only person left in the embassy in Venezuela should return, and that we definitively end relations with the government of Venezuela," Giammattei said. "We are going to close the embassy."

The conservative Giammattei, who took office on Tuesday, had already indicated he would cut ties upon assuming power.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Rodriguez, in a response on Twitter, accused Giammattei of bowing down to the administration of US President Donald Trump. "His government will surely become another bad joke," Rodriguez wrote. "Our respect and affection for the people of Guatemala."
