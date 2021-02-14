News18 Logo

world

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Cricket#NarendraModi#Bitcoin
News18» News»World»Guinea Reports Eight Ebola Cases Including Three Deaths
1-MIN READ

Guinea Reports Eight Ebola Cases Including Three Deaths

Guinea Reports Eight Ebola Cases Including Three Deaths

Eight people have tested positive for the Ebola virus in southeastern Guinea and three of them have died, Guinean health authorities said, the first possible resurgence of the disease there since the world's worst outbreak in 20132016.

CONAKRY: Eight people have tested positive for the Ebola virus in southeastern Guinea and three of them have died, Guinean health authorities said, the first possible resurgence of the disease there since the world’s worst outbreak in 2013-2016.

They fell ill with diarrhoea, vomiting and bleeding after attending a burial in Goueke sub-prefecture. All eight tested positive for the virus and the five still alive have been isolated in treatment centres, the state health security agency ANSS said on Sunday.

The last major outbreak of Ebola in West Africa is believed to have started in Guinea. It killed at least 11,300 people with the vast majority of cases in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone.

A second round of tests is being carried out to confirm the diagnosis, and health workers are working to trace and isolate the contacts of the cases, ANSS said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...