Guinean President Alpha Conde Wins 3rd Term With 59.49% Vote: Electoral Commission
Guinea's President Alpha Conde laughs as he addresses participants of the "G20 Investment Summit - German Business and the CwA Countries 2019" on the sidelines of a Compact with Africa (CwA) in Berlin, Germany November 19, 2019. John MacDougall/Pool via REUTERS
Opposition candidate Cellou Dalein Diallo received 33.50% of the vote, the commission said. Voter turnout was almost 80%.
- Associated Press CONAKRY
- Last Updated: October 24, 2020, 18:22 IST
- FOLLOW US ON:
Guineas President Alpha Conde has won a third term with 59.49% of the vote, the National Independent Electoral Commission declared Saturday.
Opposition candidate Cellou Dalein Diallo received 33.50% of the vote, the commission said. Voter turnout was almost 80%.
Political tensions around the election in the West African nation turned violent this week after Diallo claimed victory ahead of the official results. Celebrations by his supporters were suppressed when security forces fired tear gas to disperse them.
At least nine people have been killed since the election, according to the government.