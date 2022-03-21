Gulf CEOs Visit Pahalgam, Gulmarg, Explore Investment Opportunities In The Valley

The CEOs of 30-plus companies from the Gulf nations, including Indian businessmen who are currently visiting Jammu and Kashmir visited the tourist destination Pahalgam in Kashmir. The delegation will also be hosted by the lieutenant governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha for a dinner later on Monday.

The delegation’s arrival in the Valley is of economic importance as it reflects India’s commitment towards development in the region. It is also important as the visit takes place in the backdrop of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting in Pakistan.

The OIC meeting will likely see Pakistan raising the Kashmir issue once more despite suffering from instability at home with prime minister Imran Khan set to face a no-trust motion in the Pakistan National Assembly. The no-trust motion was set to be tabled much earlier but the OIC meeting led to its postponement.

The delegation travelling to Jammu and Kashmir told News18 earlier that the objective of the delegation is to increase entrepreneur-friendly environment in cooperation with the government. Several exporters, start-ups and women entrepreneurs will pitch presentations during the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) scheduled to be held this week.

The delegation will remain in the Valley for four days. The principal secretary of industries and commerce and other government officials will also accompany the delegation. The delegation landed in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday and will remain in the Valley till March 23. The CEO of Century Financial, Bal Krishen is leading the delegation which also has Saudi entrepreneurs and CEOs.

The visit also comes two months after Sinha visited Dubai. Sinha during his visit signed several important memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with multiple UAE companies. The J-K government signed MoUs with UAE-based Al Maya Group, MATU Investments LLC, GL Employment Brokerage LLC and Noon during Sinha’s visit.

According to a report by news agency ANI, Saleh Mohammad Ramadhan Alrafi from UAE, a businessman in the real estate and commercial trading business industry, Mohammad Ali Redha Alhasimi, MD of the Al Hashemi Group, Ahmad Mohd Ramadhan Alrafei, CEO, Roya International, Abdulla Omar Ahmad Ahmad Altayer, Executive Director of AlTayer Group, Salem Abdulaziz Mustafa Abdulla Almazrooqi, Representative of the Rulers Office in Abu Dhabi, Ramesh Kumar Sawarthia, Chairman of Sawarthia Group from Hong Kong and Ayman Abdulrahman S Alhilali, CEO of Alpha Sky from Saudi Arabia are part of the delegation.

